(Image) Supposed injured Arsenal duo spotted with squad hours before Liverpool meeting

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to lock horns in the Premier League today in what may prove to be a crucial battle in how the campaign will shape up for both sides, meaning squad news is of vital importance.

Leading up to the game, Mikel Arteta spoke with the media and outlined the fitness issues that were present for his squad – including the fate of some key players.

However, as the Spaniard’s team met up at the team hotel on the evening before the match, eagle-eyed photographers captured both Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber who were both supposed to be injured.

Given the Gunners’ experience with the dark arts, it’s no surprise to see that the former Everton man has lied in front of the press again.

With the worst disciplinary record in the league and an embarrassing performance when down to 10 men against Manchester City, Arne Slot will have to prepare the Reds for a likely large amount of unsportsman-like behaviour coming our way.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Liverpool have more injury problems than Arsenal

Despite the narrative from the Emirates Stadium being centered around an injury crisis for the home side, Liverpool will have more first team players out than the Londoners.

The main difference being that our head coach has been honest with his squad updates, something that should be applauded when compared to our opponents.

The biggest absence is that of Alisson Becker but thankfully Caoimhin Kelleher has been in great form of late, meaning that we not missed our No.1.

Diogo Jota is also out, so we can expect Darwin Nunez to once again be given a chance to start.

The Uruguayan has been very impressive defensively, if he can add a few goals and assists to his game then he will continue to be a headache for any opponent.

Lets hope that we can record another victory and maintain our place at the top of the table.

You can view the image of Saka and Timber via @now_arsenal on X:

🚨BREAKING: Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber are with the Arsenal squad to face Liverpool tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/EfcjuhHPD5 — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) October 26, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence