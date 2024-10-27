What Nunez did after Salah’s goal will mean a lot to Liverpool fans

Pictures courtesy of @drwnunez on X

Darwin Nunez has been patient for game time this season and Diogo Jota’s injury has opened the door for more minutes for our No.9.

The Uruguayan has repaid his head coach’s faith in his ability with solid performances in our last few games and an assist for Mo Salah’s late equaliser against Arsenal will do his chances of more opportunities no harm.

It was what the 25-year-old did after the Egyptian King’s finish that will win over our fans even more, as cameras in the crowd captured what he did.

The striker ran to the travelling Kop and passionately thumped the Liver Bird upon his chest, showing how much the club means to him.

Arne Slot has handed Darwin Nunez a chance to shine

Following on from a Champions League goal against Leipzig, you can see that the former Benfica man is enjoying his football at the moment and long may this last.

What we’ve seen under Arne Slot is more defensive responsibility for the forward and he’s thrived in being able to utilise his physicality and thus being more involved in the game.

This then means that he’s sharper and more ready for any attacking chances that come his way, something we’ve seen in our last two matches with goals and assists.

We all know there’s a great player in our club record signing, it’s just about finding a way to get consistent performances and making him as confident as possible so that he can be the best version of himself.

You can watch Nunez's celebration via @drwnunez on X:

darwin tapping the liverpool's crest 🤍 pic.twitter.com/1tEQg3NmfU — hae (@drwnunez) October 27, 2024

