‘He’s going’ – Carragher makes Liverpool exit prediction for nearly out of contract stalwart

It’s no secret that Liverpool have three players that are soon to be out of contract and Jamie Carragher has made a bold prediction that one man will leave the club this summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports about Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Scouser said: “The first thing that come to me when I read that interview, is that makes me think he’s going to Real Madrid.

“I actually think Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will stay, I do believe that. The longer it goes on with Trent, the more I feel he is going to move on.”

The interview that the 46-year-old was referring to was where the vice captain chose winning the Ballon d’Or as the biggest career goal, over clinching another Champions League, captaining Liverpool and winning an international trophy.

This clearly struck fear into a player who spent his whole career at Anfield, that another homegrown talent wasn’t going to be replicating the path that he walked down.

It is slightly worrying that the 26-year-old has placed personal glory over that of winning more honours for his boyhood club, or captaining us one day.

We’ve seen constant updates from the likes of Fabrizio Romano about the possible interest from the La Liga giants and it feels that the longer this lingers, the more likely it is that our No.66 will leave L4.

In our most recent match with Arsenal, we once again saw a pivotal attacking performance from the right back as he provided the pre-assist for Mo Salah’s late equaliser.

We all know how important he is on the pitch and now Arne Slot must wait, like the rest of us, to see where his next big decision will leave the future of his career.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah (from 2:02) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

