Liverpool’s statement win: Chelsea defeated 2-1 at Anfield

Liverpool secured a pivotal 2-1 victory over Chelsea on October 20, 2024, marking one of their most significant wins under new head coach Arne Slot. This hard-fought triumph at Anfield not only highlighted the tactical evolution of Slot’s side but also demonstrated the growing influence of Liverpool’s younger stars, particularly Curtis Jones, who stole the show with a standout performance.

Match Overview

The match was a tactical battle from the outset, with both teams vying for control in midfield. Chelsea, coming off a mixed run of results, looked to frustrate Liverpool with a disciplined defence and quick counter-attacks. However, Liverpool’s relentless pressure and tactical discipline, a hallmark of Slot’s philosophy, eventually broke the deadlock. The Reds were rewarded when Curtis Jones found the back of the net with a clinical finish, his second goal proving to be the winner​.

But it was the Liverpool Academy graduate’s contributions against Cole Palmer on the day that really impressed Arne Slot (via the Liverpool Echo): “Curtis had a very good game and a difficult job trying to control Cole Palmer, who is an incredible player in my opinion.

“It’s so difficult to defend him because he has so many qualities and Curtis did that really well today.”

Liverpool’s victory was a statement of intent, as they not only dominated possession but also showed their defensive resilience, particularly when dealing with Chelsea’s star players. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca had acknowledged Liverpool’s strength pre-match, but even his side couldn’t withstand the Anfield onslaught.

Key Performances

Curtis Jones was undoubtedly the star of the match. The academy graduate put in an all-action display, netting Liverpool’s second goal and controlling the midfield with confidence. Jones’ performance has been hailed as one of his best yet, silencing critics and proving his worth in Slot’s new-look side​.

Ryan Gravenberch also played a crucial role, anchoring the midfield and helping Liverpool maintain their shape, particularly in the second half when Chelsea pushed for an equalizer. Gravenberch’s ability to adapt to a deeper midfield role has given Slot flexibility in his tactical approach​.

Diogo Jota , despite struggling with injury this season, provided Liverpool’s opening goal, giving the home side an early advantage. However, Jota was substituted in the second half, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Leipzig​.

Slot’s Tactical Impact

Since taking over from Jürgen Klopp, Arne Slot has introduced a more controlled and possession-based style, emphasizing tactical versatility and fluidity. This victory over Chelsea exemplified that approach, with Liverpool able to dominate large stretches of the game while remaining compact when defending. Slot’s tactical adjustments, such as deploying Curtis Jones in an advanced role to nullify Chelsea’s playmaker, were key in securing the win​.

In his post-match interview, Slot praised his team’s composure and the way they managed to shut down Chelsea’s primary threats. He also noted that while his side is still adapting to his methods, performances like this show the progress being made​.

Looking Ahead

This victory over a strong Chelsea side is more than just three points for Liverpool—it is a clear signal that under Slot, they are ready to challenge for silverware again. With key fixtures coming up, including crucial Champions League matches and a looming showdown with Arsenal, Liverpool will look to build on this momentum.

However, concerns remain regarding the squad’s depth, particularly with Diogo Jota’s recurring injury problems and the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is sidelined until December​. Despite these challenges, Slot’s Liverpool is beginning to take shape, and with young stars like Curtis Jones stepping up, the future looks bright at Anfield.