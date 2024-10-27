Mo Salah bags late equaliser as Liverpool leave London with a point

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

For the first time in the Arne Slot era, we’ve watched Liverpool draw a game and that was ultimately down to a late goal scored by Mo Salah.

Dominik Szoboszlai carried the ball in the middle of the park and found Trent Alexander-Arnold who needed little invitation to play a delicious pass from inside his own half, penetrating the home side’s defence.

It was Darwin Nunez who was first to the ball and he played a perfectly weighted pass from the right wing to our Egyptian King, who had arched his run into David Raya’s box.

Our No.11 did what he always does and found the back of the net before running off to celebrate in front of the travelling Kop, with less than 10 minutes remaining of the 90.

Mo Salah scored once again to earn Liverpool a point against Arsenal

After recording a goal and an assist against Chelsea in our last domestic match, it’s safe to say that our ace marksman is in fine form in front of goal at the moment.

That finish put our striker ahead of Jermaine Defoe and level with Robbie Fowler in ninth position of the all-time top scorers in Premier League history.

With Jamie Carragher pipping the former Fiorentina attacker to one club statistic, it seems clear that our current hero is trying to break as many records as possible.

The best way to do that is with goals and assists like we’ve seen of late, from a modern day legend.

