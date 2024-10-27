Van Dijk comically laughs off Arsenal’s supposed injury woes after 2-2 draw

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Mikel Arteta milked the injury concerns within his side before facing Liverpool but few were surprised to see that there were several miraculous recoveries before kick-off, including Virgil van Dijk.

Our captain faced the media after the match with Arsenal and was speaking on Sky Sports when the reporter said: “The anxiety creeps in for them, it’s another player injured…” about the injury to Gabriel but he interrupted.

The Dutchman said: “Another player injured? Well, I think they had two injuries today!” which was the perfect retort from our man.

The 33-year-old went on to point out how strong the home team was and that fitness concerns are part of the game, which was essentially a polite way of saying they should stop moaning because they didn’t have an abnormal amount of issues.

Virgil van Dijk wasn’t happy with the injury narratie surrounding Arsenal’s game with Liverpool

The captain of his nation scored our first goal of the match at the Emirates Stadium and was more worried about the scoreline than he was excuses from his opponents on the day.

You have to applaud his honesty and it’s only right that the Londoners can’t complain about having many fitness problems and then start most of the players they were worried about.

It’s a squad game and we had to tackle the loss of Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley with little sympathy from anyone else.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

🗣️ "Another player injured? I think they only had two…" Virgil van Dijk shares his thoughts after Liverpool's draw at Arsenal 👀 pic.twitter.com/kgjG0R80CS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

