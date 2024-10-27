(Video) Virgil van Dijk heads home to level the scoring for Liverpool

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Virigl van Dijk is so often a very important player for Liverpool and that was once again the case against Arsenal with our captain scoring a crucial goal.

After our captain found Luis Diaz with a ball that tested Thomas Partey, our No.7 won a corner and Trent Alexander-Arnold took responsibility to whip the ball into the box.

The Scouser clipped a ball into the near post and it was the Colombian again who made the first contact, heading it into the middle of the box.

Our skipper then won the next header, which was the most important as it meant the ball ended up in the back of the net and levelled the scoring at the Emirates Stadium.

Captain Virgil van Dijk steps up for Liverpool once again

There are so many reasons to love the 33-year-old, including him whistling our songs, which is why it makes it so easy to love having him in our side.

This is also why confirmation from our centre half that contract talks have begun were welcomed almost as warmly as this goal was from our fans.

Let’s hope he can continue to be as important on and off the pitch and that we can continue to rely on positive attacking and defensive performances from our leader, in the biggest of games.

Arne Slot will no doubt love working with him and a major part of that will be his key involvement in both boxes during set pieces.

You can watch Van Dijk’s goal via @SkySportsPL on X:

