Alan Shearer blown away by £34m Liverpool player who ‘didn’t touch the ball’ much v Arsenal

(Photos by Ben Roberts & Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer was left seriously impressed by Mo Salah and his pivotal contribution during Liverpool v Arsenal.

The Egyptian international scored the final goal in the second half of action at the Emirates Stadium.

It meant that Arne Slot could hold on to his impeccable start in English football so far, having only dropped points twice this term.

The Merseysiders are now set for a doubleheader against Brighton & Hove Albion, first facing Fabian Hurzeler’s men in the Carabao Cup.

Alan Shearer: Liverpool always have a chance with Mo Salah

Mo Salah may not be the player he once was for Liverpool Football Club. The Egyptian’s pace, whilst still formidable, has declined since he first joined for £34.3m from Roma, but he remains just as efficient in front of goal.

Alan Shearer noted that the former Serie A hitman wasn’t heavily involved on the ball. Nonetheless, the ex-Newcastle star saw fit to praise the footballer for his ‘incredible’ movement.

“Mohamed Salah didn’t touch the ball a lot, he wasn’t as involved as he would like or want to be. But whilst he’s on the pitch, you’re always going to have that opportunity. Why would you take your best goal scorer off?,” the former England international spoke on Premier League Productions.

“His movement is just incredible. It was a great ball, and it was crying out to be put into the back of the net.”

The No.11’s equalising effort saw him climb up to 11 goal contributions in nine Premier League games (15 in 13 games across all competitions).

Another question Salah managed to answer about his ongoing importance to this Liverpool side under new management.

It leaves sporting director Richard Hughes and his recruitment team with quite the conundrum. Can they really afford not to extend the talismanic forward’s contract beyond the summer of 2025?