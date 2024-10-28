‘S***E’ – Gary Neville sent brutal mid-game message in text to Jamie Carragher

Gary Neville’s punditry was called into question once again during Liverpool’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The former Manchester United fullback was on comms for the Premier League clash and it’s fair to say fans were far from impressed.

Sky, remove Gary Neville from Liverpool games. He was cheering like a Gunner when Saka scored. But could barely speak when we equalised. This is blatant bias and adds nothing to your programme. — LFC Paul (@Bulldogbilly67) October 27, 2024

Gary Neville’s commentary doesn’t even hide how much he wants Liverpool to lose anymore… You have to admire it. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 27, 2024

Gary Neville is making watching matches nearly impossible. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) October 27, 2024

Equalising goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah were enough to see Arne Slot’s travelling outfit secure a share of the spoils.

The Merseysiders next take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup at the Amex Stadium.

Gary Neville called out for biased commentary during Liverpool draw

Former Liverpool star John Aldridge tweeted that he’d messaged Jamie Carragher at half-time to complain about Gary Neville’s commentary.

The 66-year-old hilariously couldn’t help but fire a dig at the Sky Sports pundit’s beloved Manchester United in the process.

I have to say I text Carra at HT saying worse than that!!TBF he’s got nothing else to cheer about 😉😁his teams S###E https://t.co/V4R3vNsvvX — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) October 28, 2024

Just how biased was Gary Neville’s punditry?

Don’t get us wrong, we appreciate Gary Neville is never going to be overwhelmingly positive as far as Liverpool are involved.

However, as a neutral pundit for a broadcaster, we’d hope to see some in-game analysis that doesn’t carry an edge of club allegiances.

Take the former England international’s repeated criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold after Mo Salah’s equaliser as a case in point.

Even after supplying a world-class ball to Darwin Nunez, Neville appeared strangely conflicted: “His passing was wayward! But not anymore.

“At times his passing just hasn’t been right. But he’s world-class on the ball.”

Mo Salah finds the equaliser for Liverpool! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/d25GlFIwnK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

To be completely fair to the former United fullback, our No.66 wasn’t perfect on the day. Nonetheless, the stats indicate that he was heavily involved in Liverpool’s attempts to wrestle back control in the English capital.

Sofascore recorded the right-back making three key passes and attempting seven crosses and 14 long balls.

Trent didn’t end up with another goal contribution on his sheet, but there can be no questioning his impact when watching back our two goals on the day.