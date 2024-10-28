‘S***E’ – Gary Neville sent brutal mid-game message in text to Jamie Carragher

Gary Neville’s punditry was called into question once again during Liverpool’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The former Manchester United fullback was on comms for the Premier League clash and it’s fair to say fans were far from impressed.

Equalising goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah were enough to see Arne Slot’s travelling outfit secure a share of the spoils.

The Merseysiders next take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup at the Amex Stadium.

Gary Neville called out for biased commentary during Liverpool draw

Gary Neville punditry questioned during Arsenal v Liverpool.
(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star John Aldridge tweeted that he’d messaged Jamie Carragher at half-time to complain about Gary Neville’s commentary.

The 66-year-old hilariously couldn’t help but fire a dig at the Sky Sports pundit’s beloved Manchester United in the process.

Just how biased was Gary Neville’s punditry?

Don’t get us wrong, we appreciate Gary Neville is never going to be overwhelmingly positive as far as Liverpool are involved.

However, as a neutral pundit for a broadcaster, we’d hope to see some in-game analysis that doesn’t carry an edge of club allegiances.

Take the former England international’s repeated criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold after Mo Salah’s equaliser as a case in point.

Even after supplying a world-class ball to Darwin Nunez, Neville appeared strangely conflicted: “His passing was wayward! But not anymore.

“At times his passing just hasn’t been right. But he’s world-class on the ball.”

To be completely fair to the former United fullback, our No.66 wasn’t perfect on the day. Nonetheless, the stats indicate that he was heavily involved in Liverpool’s attempts to wrestle back control in the English capital.

Sofascore recorded the right-back making three key passes and attempting seven crosses and 14 long balls.

Trent didn’t end up with another goal contribution on his sheet, but there can be no questioning his impact when watching back our two goals on the day.

