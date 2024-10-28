Slot explains laughable x-rated comment about Arsenal diving that got him booked at the Emirates

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Arne Slot is a rather mild-mannered man but it seems that a few months in the Premier League has tested his patience a lot, leading to a yellow card against Arsenal.

Speaking about the decision, the Dutchman said: “Last time [I got booked] I said I completely deserve the yellow card, at this time I don’t think I did.

“Because I said after so many times that they were on the on the floor, which can happen in football I don’t blame them for that, but they always fell down after they had ball possession and that took the energy out of the game in my opinion.

“And I said to Ibou, ‘This is a f***ing joke,’ and the fourth official thought that I said to him, ‘You are a f***ing joke.’

“So that’s definitely not what I said but I got a yellow for that, so now I’m on two so I have to be careful now.”

A comical story but one that showcases the ‘dark arts’ of Mikel Arteta’s side and the poor standard of refereeing in what is supposed to be the best league in the world.

Arne Slot noticed how often Arsenal players were on the floor

Another moment in the match that saw Ryan Gravenberch penalised for a foul on Leandro Trossard also left our head coach exasperated, illustrating how trying it is to cope with the officials in this division.

Add on Virgil van Dijk laughing off the supposed injury crisis the home side were dealing with, it was a testing Sunday afternoon for the patience of our players and staff.

The 46-year-old will have to be careful due to this being a second yellow card for his supposed offences but it’s hard to hear this story and think that he was in the wrong.

Our boss has managed to allow himself to call the Gunners cheats and the referees inadequate, whilst also likely not to be punished due to the clever way in which he worded his answer.

Let’s hope he doesn’t have to do the same again when we come up against better opposition and are overseen by more efficient officials.

You can watch Slot’s comments on his yellow card (from 6:51) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

