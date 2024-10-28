Arne Slot admits he’s been ‘surprised’ by recent performances of 25-year-old

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Liverpool have endured a tough period of fixtures of late and that has led to Arne Slot needing to call upon most members of his squad, with one man in particular impressing the boss.

Speaking about Darwin Nunez, the Dutchman said: “The reason I [kept] him on [against Arsenal], because if you just keep on going and I see you’re fit enough to keep competing…

“Also, after speaking about Ibou, that is almost what also surprised me [because] Darwin hasn’t played that much yet…

“To see how hard he worked was really pleasing.”

The fitness of our No.9 has clearly impressed our new head coach, who was forced to hand him more opportunities now that Diogo Jota has been out injured.

What we’ve seen in our last three games against Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Arsenal has perhaps been a different side of the forward but one that we can all enjoy.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Arne Slot is impressed with the fitness of Darwin Nunez

With a Champions League goal in Germany and a crucial late assist at the Emirates Stadium, the Uruguayan has been a thorn in the side of opposition defences.

However, it’s his defensive work that has also impressed many – whether that be pressing the last line of our opponents or running back and putting in some big tackles.

As the trust grows between coach and striker, we’re likely to see more opportunities for the 25-year-old and that will only increase the competition among the potent forward line we possess.

Long may the form of the former Benfica man last and let’s hope he can continue to impress his new gaffer.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Nunez (from 4:23) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence