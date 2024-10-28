Slot credits ‘best in the world’ staff for availability of ‘great’ Liverpool player

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Liverpool have not always had the best luck with injuries but this season has been better so far for several players and Arne Slot was quick to praise both his staff and squad.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, our head coach said about Ibou Konate: “He’s asking to be the Man of the Match all the time, but he’s coming closer and closer and closer to achieving that because I think he had a great performance today as well…

“Our performance staff and medical staff is one of the best in the world…

“But the main thing is that the players buy into it, because they have to do the work and they have to recover, they have to go into ice baths and all these things we are asking from them to be prepared in the best possible way.

“That’s what, until this moment, Ibou has done. The programme that we offered him has maybe helped him a bit as well, but in the end it’s always about the players.”

It’s clear then that the Dutchman knew the importance of his recovery staff before arriving at Anfield and the blend of old and new faces has led to clear improvements on the pitch.

Despite the fact that Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are all currently out injured, there has been improvement for players like our No.5.

He has hugely benefited from a run of games and highlights from the performance at the Emirates Stadium are the perfect illustration of this.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Arne Slot is very happy with Ibou Konate this season

It seems then that our new boss is expecting a player of the match award to soon be heading to the 25-year-old’s personal trophy cabinet, after what has been a fine run of form.

Whether Dominik Szoboszlai will be as upset as the Frenchman was with his award in Leipzig should this ever happen, only time will tell!

For now, we can be thankful that subtle changes are making a big impact for some very important players.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Konate (from 1:54) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence