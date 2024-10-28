Liverpool fans will adore Ben Doak’s lung-busting run this weekend against Norwich

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool have several players out on loan this season but one who may garner the most interest in his performances would be Ben Doak and the youngster has delivered again.

Plying his trade with Middlesbrough in the Championship, the Scot was part of an entertaining 3-3 draw and played an important role in one of his side’s goals.

Dribbling from deep inside his own half, the former Celtic academy star refused to be knocked off the ball and provided a pre-assist for Tommy Conway.

Ben Doak has been impressing for Middlesbrough

With Arne Slot giving his seal of approval to the side from the North East, the winger can be safe in the knowledge that this loan spell should provide the opportunity to demonstrate his talents.

After scoring his first goal against Stoke City, the 18-year-old has continued to be handed chances for Michael Carrick’s team but hasn’t recorded another goal involvement as of yet.

This highlight shows how stats don’t always tell the full story but our attacker will be hoping he can continue to make an impact in the Championship and prove that a route to football at Anfield should be offered to him.

For now, we can sit back and admire this piece of skill and wait for the next time he terrorises opposition defences in a way we all know can be repeated several more times in this campaign.

You can watch Doak’s run (from 1:15) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

