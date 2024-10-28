Caoimhin Kelleher sent Havertz back to Chelsea with unreal skill during Arsenal draw

(Photos by Maja Hitij & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher has been performing more than admirably in goal since Alisson Becker’s hamstring injury.

That’s quite some going considering that the Brazil international is widely considered the leading goalkeeper in world football.

The Republic of Ireland international did, admittedly, concede twice as Liverpool picked up a point in North London. A close look at the goals, however, should make it clear that the Reds’ backup star can’t be held directly accountable for either.

The result sees Arne Slot’s in-form outfit drop to second place in the Premier League, just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s incumbent champions.

Caoimhin Kelleher left Kai Havertz blushing with Cruyff turn

Pray for mercy, from Caoimhin Kelleher.

The No.62 demonstrated an Alisson Becker-esque calm when handed possession by Virgil van Dijk.

Kai Havertz, smelling blood, chased the pass and threw himself into a sliding challenge. Unfortunately for him, his opponent bypassed the threat with a well-executed Cruyff turn.

Should Caoimhin Kelleher be held accountable for Arsenal goals?

It would be grossly unfair to pin the blame on the former Ringmahon Rangers star.

You could argue, at a stretch, that he might have got a hand to Bukayo Saka’s opener. However, the amount of power the England international got behind his shot was more than formidable.

Likewise, Arsenal’s goal just before the stroke of half-time looks to be an organisational issue in our backline. Cue a well-taken free-kick from Declan Rice and scorer Mikel Merino has an unmarked header in the box.

When will Alisson Becker be back from injury?

Arne Slot suggested that Liverpool will be forced to rely on Kelleher’s services for the foreseeable future.

The Dutchman told reporters in his pre-Arsenal press conference: “He’s progressing well, like we expect, but it’s not a short-term recovery.

“It’s always difficult to judge him. I think the best way to judge an injury is in the end of an injury, the end phase of his rehab, and he’s not there yet.

“I can’t tell you how much longer he will be out, but don’t expect him to be in against Brighton in the cup or next week.”

It seems like Alisson Becker won’t be back from the treatment room in the coming weeks. If anything, judging by the manager’s comments, we’ll be fortunate to see our No.1 back in the squad by the tail-end of November.