(Video) What Giorgi Mamardashvili did in 97th-minute of Valencia clash yesterday is out of this world

Liverpool’s world-class recruitment team appears to have done it again with their signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian sensation was signed in a £29.5m deal from Valencia, with the agreement keeping him in Spain until 2025.

It followed an impressive summer of action at the 2024 European Championship as Georgia impressed in Germany.

Since agreeing a move to Anfield next year, the footballer has already promised to fight for the No.1 spot regardless of Alisson Becker’s next move.

Giorgi Mamardashvili saves a point for Valencia

Giorgi Mamardashvili will have had heads spinning with his involvement in a tie-deciding moment in the final minutes of a La Liga encounter.

The 24-year-old sensation pulled out a world-class double save in the 97th minute whilst Valencia were tied 1-1 with Getafe.

Unfortunately for the visitors, a late penalty in normal time denied them a potentially vital three points.

La Terreta find themselves bottom of the table following their latest result in what has been a difficult 2024/25 campaign.

Alisson Becker’s injury struggles are concerning Liverpool

The idea that Mamardashvili will be joining the club next summer is absolutely exciting.

We’re already in possession of arguably the best goalkeeper in world football in Brazil international Alisson Becker.

Adding the Valencia shotstopper to the mix just seems like cheating at this stage!

However, it’s not all fun and games for the goalkeeping department. Another frustrating muscle injury for our No.1 has meant that we’ve had to face three difficult games with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

There can be no question about how extremely fortunate we are to rely on the Irishman as a backup. Nonetheless, it would be remiss of us to totally dismiss the drop-off.

At 32 years of age, Alisson’s head shouldn’t be on the chopping block just yet. However, recent injuries may have at least partly inspired the decision to invest in a ‘keeper of Giorgi Mamardashvili’s obvious qualities.

We’re not ready to say goodbye to our 2018 signing just yet, of course – not by a long shot!