‘You look great’ – Ian Wright in awe of ‘unreal’ Liverpool player who helps Reds make it look easy

Arne Slot will have been left with plenty of answers from Liverpool’s latest draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

There will be some complaints over various elements – Andy Robertson’s defending in the opening stages and how the visitors defended set-pieces among them – but a point taken at the Emirates is far from poor.

At the very least, the Reds’ Dutch head coach likely won’t have to aim a stern gaze at his skipper, Virgil van Dijk, whom Ian Wright was complimentary of after the full-time whistle.

Ian Wright full of praise for Virgil van Dijk against Arsenal

Ian Wright was initially a little despondent that he hadn’t been given a chance to ask our skipper a post-match question.

When prompted on the matter, however, the 60-year-old was keen to praise Liverpool’s start to the campaign and Virgil’s involvement.

“I was just gonna say, Virg, you look great,” the ex-Gunners striker spoke on Premier League Productions.

He went on to add: “I was going to say well done, Virg. You lot have started well.

“People talking about how easy the start has been for Liverpool – but you have to make it look easy.

“I was hoping you lot wouldn’t win today but you’ve done it again. You came back and did your stuff, so well done, Virg.”

We are here for Ian Wright and Virgil van Dijk's friendship 😆@IanWright0 🤝 @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/xwRNWnf4eY — Premier League (@premierleague) October 27, 2024

It remains to be seen just how much longer our talismanic centre-half will remain on the red half of Merseyside. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher insisted he’s confident the defender will extend his contract, though fresh doubts have sprung over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future.

Our thoughts on Van Dijk’s performance

The stats have been very kind to our ‘unreal’ (as Erling Haaland described him with TNT Sports) Dutch No.4 following his latest league outing.

Sofascore handed the former Southampton man the joint-highest Liverpool score (7.7/10) on the day.

Virgil van Dijk won 7/11 duels (ground and air) contested, supplied one key pass and made a total of six clearances against the Gunners.

Top that off with our first equalising goal and you’ve got quite the captain’s performance.