7 clearances and 74-touch colossus had a brilliant day in the office against Arsenal

Liverpool needed to be at our best at both ends of the pitch against Arsenal in order to secure a point and one man could certainly leave London with his head held high.

After recording seven clearances and 74 touches (via SofaScore), it was no surprise to see Ibou Konate awarded the Player of the Match by our supporters after what was a brilliant display.

The Frenchman has been in fine form of late and that’s what saw him rewarded with the captain’s armband for his national team during the last international break.

Our No.5 had an air of Vigil van Dijk about his performance at the Emirates Stadium, where he seemed to mentally win battles against Mikel Arteta’s side before then even needing to show off his pace and strength.

Ibou Konate was at his very best against Arsenal

We’re all used to seeing the playful side of the 25-year-old, like when he publicly called out RB Liepzig for their treatment of Domoink Szoboszlai after our Champions League clash last week.

However, as the season progresses under Arne Slot, we’re seeing increasingly mature performances from a central defender who has been a colossus at the heart of our defence this campaign.

This form has been very much joined by fitness which is something that the defender has not always been able to say and we’re more than thankful that this is in the case.

Long may this last for a man who is growing in importance with each game he plays for the Reds.

