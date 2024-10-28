‘Worst game’: Mark Goldbridge says one Liverpool player had a nightmare against Arsenal yesterday

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold attracted some criticism with his latest display at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool did, however, secure a share of the spoils thanks in large part to his contributions against Arsenal.

The No.66’s first-half corner was buried in the back of the net by a towering Virgil van Dijk. Though Darwin Nunez played the crucial final ball in the box to assist Mo Salah’s equaliser, it was the fullback’s lofted ball from before the halfway line that found the Uruguayan in space.

A point shared sees the Merseysiders drop to second behind Manchester City but crucially stay four points clear of Mikel Arteta’s men.

Mark Goldbridge was unconvinced by Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mark Goldbridge felt Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance for most of the match left much to be desired.

He jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to claim it had been the 26-year-old’s ‘worst game’ for us ‘in a long time’.

That is until our Academy graduate set Nunez free to cause havoc in the Arsenal box late in the second half.

He won’t get the goal contribution for his efforts, but there’s no denying Trent’s crucial role in that final equaliser.

Our thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation

It seems a point of inevitability for some pundits that our England international won’t sign a new contract at Anfield.

Yet, as his latest outing in a game of significance proved, Liverpool simply can’t afford to throw in the towel.

Yes, 65 days remain until overseas outfits can begin negotiations with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a pre-contract agreement. Beyond that, and regardless of how well we perform in the coming months, the allure of Real Madrid will remain.

There is likewise the complexity of any potential deal to consider. Do Liverpool need to revamp their wage structure once again, a la Mo Salah, to accommodate a contract offer Trent would accept?

Or is competitive ability the deciding factor here? Does our vice skipper need more time to judge what direction the ship’s heading in before committing either way?

Whatever the case, our star right-back has set up a nervous couple of months of waiting for Liverpool fans.