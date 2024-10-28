Trent appears to mock Arteta with shouted message to Arsenal fans

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a very important player for Liverpool for a long time and that was on show again with his performance against Arsenal.

Playing a key role in both goals scored by our team, the Scouser not only recorded two pre-assists but also sent a message to the home fans after both goals.

The first finish from Virgil van Dijk culminated in a team celebration in the corner of the Emirates Stadium and as the squad huddled together, our vice captain directed a message towards the supporters in front of him.

Cameras seemed to capture our No.66 shouting: “Believe that!” and that could be a reference to comments that Mikel Arteta made before the match.

The Spaniard said after the Gunners’ Champions League match, “Believe me on Sunday, we will be flying.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a message for Mikel Arteta

It seems then that the 26-year-old was referencing that comments and shouting it back at those who were nearest to him, after our opening goal of the match.

The academy graduate had another message for fans after Mo Salah’s goal and it seemed that he certainly had a bee in his bonnet about something, during the game.

If it means he can continue to be as effective on the pitch, then long may this nasty streak last.

