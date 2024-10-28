What Trent did to Arsenal fans after Salah goal is sure to have wound them up

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Trent Alexander-Arnold again made the difference for Liverpool as he provided the pre-assist for Mo Salah’s late goal but what he did afterwards may well have gathered more attention of the home fans.

As cameras captured our Egyptian King running off in celebration, they then cut to the Scouser in our team who appeared to be gesturing to Arsenal supporters to either sit down or take notice of what he’d just done.

It was a real power move from our vice captain who was clearly delighted to make such an impact on the game, especially after entering the final 10 minutes in a losing position.

It shows the supreme confidence that the right back plays with and with a wand of a foot at his disposal, it’s not hard to see why he thinks that way.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had better days for Liverpool but was of vital importance again

With 71% pass completion during the game (via SofaScore), it certainly wasn’t the academy graduate’s most potent performance but he can always make the difference at any time.

This is why his ever looming contract conclusion is attracting such attention and with Jamie Carragher thinking a Real Madrid switch is now likely, we still await concrete updates.

Arne Slot will want the future of our No.66, as well as that of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, to be sorted quickly but for now the wait goes on.

What we can enjoy for now is that we have some amazing players in our team and this much-discussed trio all played a major role in a 2-2 draw in what is the second most difficult game we’re likely to play in the league this season.

Mo Salah finds the equaliser for Liverpool! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/d25GlFIwnK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

