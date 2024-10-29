Arne Slot sweating on key squad selection decision ahead of Brighton cup match

Pictures via BeanymanSports on YouTube

Arne Slot faced the media before Liverpool played Brighton and after providing a five-man injury update, the boss then admtted he’s got a big decision on his hands.

Our head coach spoke about choosing between whether Caoimhin Kelleher or Vitezslav Jaros will start in goal and said: “It’s something that also goes through my head and I haven’t made my decision yet, so we will see tomorrow.

“It’s also a decision you take [where] you can include your goalkeeper coach with that.

“But in the end I have to make that decision and I also want to hear how fit Caoimhin is at the moment – he played many games. Let’s wait and see what decision I make tomorrow.”

It’s a slight worry to hear that there’s a question over the fitness of the Irishman but let’s just hope this is more down to fatigue than an actual injury that could be present.

Given the fact that he is our No.2 and Alisson Becker is currently injured, this would ordinarily be the competition for the 25-year-old to shine.

However, with the boss confirming that we may not see the Brazilian until after the November international break, there’s going to be plenty of time for our No.62 to play.

Vitezslav Jaros was handed his Liverpool debut under Arne Slot

Therefore, the Czechia international may well step up and that could be a great opportunity to impress – given he played well in a brief cameo against Crystal Palace.

If you want the squad to feel ready for any opportunity that may come their way, more minutes for the 23-year-old could be viewed as the most sensible option.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Caoimhin Kelleher or Vitezslav Jaros via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

