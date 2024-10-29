Slot provides five-man injury update ahead of Brighton cup clash

Pictures via BeanymanSports on YouTube

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Liverpool had no injured players given the furor that surrounded our game with Arsenal but Arne Slot still had a lengthy update ahead of our next match.

Speaking with the press before the match with Brighton, the boss said: “Conor [Bradley] is training with us again so he could maybe be in the squad tomorrow. [Diogo] Jota not, Alisson not, Harvey Elliott not, and Federico [Chiesa], I’m not expecting him to be in the squad tomorrow as well.”

He went on to add about Federico Chiesa: “That’s always difficult to say because he goes a bit up and down: sometimes he’s there with us, training for a few days, and then he goes out with injury again.

“So, I don’t want to put days or weeks on it because I think we just have to make sure he gets in the best possible shape and don’t put any pressure on him by coming up with dates.”

That means that of the five names mentioned by the Dutchman, we may only see Conor Bradley make a return to action as the wait goes on for the quartet of missing others.

It seems that Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott may all be out until after the next international break too – which is a major worry.

Liverpool’s injury problems won’t be going away soon

Although we’ve coped well so far, having players missing is a burden on the squad as there are less people to share the minutes out among.

With our forward department missing two players, we are quite depleted in this area and our head coach even joked about asking Ben Doak to return because of his recent form in the Championship.

Let’s hope these woes end soon and that we have a full squad available as we hunt for silverware this season.

You can watch Slot’s injury update via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

