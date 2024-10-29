Warnock: Liverpool ‘lucky’ after Szoboszlai’s ‘cowardly’ challenge vs. Arsenal

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool fans were hoping that we could continue our winning run against Arsenal but had to leave London with one point, however Stephen Warnock thinks we were lucky with another occurrence in the match.

This moment that has caused a lot of controversy, albeit mainly from those who support Mikel Arteta’s side, centred around a ‘goal’ that was disallowed for the home side.

It involved a moment where Jakub Kiwior was adjudged to have fouled Dominik Szoboszlai, with Anthony Taylor blowing his whistle for a free kick to Arne Slot’s team.

What followed (if we ignore the handball from Kai Havertz, foul on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gabriel Jesus being in an offside position) was the Gunners’ putting the ball in the back of the net.

This meant that it was a topic of discussion on Sky Sports and our former defender shared his thoughts by stating: “Kiwior has [thought], ‘I’m going in full-blooded’ if you like and Szoboszlai has, it’s a cowardly challenge isn’t it, I think, because you’re potentially hurting a player where he’s going to fall.

“But I did not think that was a foul at all, I thought Liverpool were lucky there.”

The Arsenal goal was disallowed for a foul on Dominik Szoboszlai

The pundit has been rather free-flowing with his criticism of our side of late, labeling our performance against RB Leipzig ‘disjointed’ in what was an impressive European victory.

After Virgil van Dijk’s comments on the supposed ‘injury crisis’ that provided the narrative for this clash too, it seems many are keen on making this match a sob story for a team that had fewer first team injuries than us.

You can watch Warnock’s thoughts on Szoboszlai’s challenge via @SkySportsNews on X:

Were Liverpool lucky Anthony Taylor blew the whistle for a Kiwior foul on Szoboszlai? pic.twitter.com/Ck4PxlBUkL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 28, 2024

