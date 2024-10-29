Fabinho makes ‘desperate’ Liverpool admission ahead of huge summer

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - AUGUST 19: Fabinho before match start During the Saudi Pro League between Al Ittihad v Al-Tai at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has claimed his former club are ‘desperate’ to get fresh deals over the line for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The important trio are out of contract on Merseyside at the end of the current campaign and the club are still yet to agree on fresh terms.

After Liverpool’s draw with Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday Van Dijk was quizzed about his future and the Dutchman claimed ‘let’s wait and see what happens at the end of the season’ (via Football Insider).

Fabinho became recognised as one of the best midfielder’s in the world during his time at the Reds and the current Al-Ittihad man knows how important the trio are to the club.

“I haven’t talked to them lately and to be honest I didn’t see any news about them coming to the Saudi League or leaving Liverpool,” Fabinho said, via Metro.

“I know that some players like Mo, Virgil and Trent are at the end of their contract, and I think Liverpool are desperate to get them a new contract, but it’s not my problem any more!”

It would be a huge blow to lose any of the three players in the summer so fresh deals need sorting sooner rather than later.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid, Salah was the subject of a huge bid from Saudi outfits last year and Van Dijk has remained pretty tight lipped about his future.

All three are pivotal figures and have contributed greatly already this season with Arne Slot’s side a point off Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and so far securing a 100% record in the Champions League.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher gave his verdict on the trio’s situation while covering our game with Arsenal for Sky Sports at the weekend but it remains to be seen what will happen.

All three players have won every major trophy possible during their time at L4 but to see them move on at the end of the season would be a huge blow to Slot and Co.

