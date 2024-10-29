Konate shares hilarious message from Liverpool staff after Leipzig fallout

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ibou Konate was subject to a public snub by RB Leipzig and has now made several public attempts to ensure that they know he’s not happy with their treatment of him, albeit in a playful manner.

It all stems from Dominik Szoboszlai being awarded a red bull on his return to the Red Bull Arena in Germany, as a thank you for his services to their club.

As a fellow former player, our No.5 was clearly a bit offended that he wasn’t given the say welcome back and so took to their Instagram page to vent his feelings.

A video then circled of the Frenchman throwing his shirts to the supporters, something he shared on his social media account with the message: ‘@rbleipzig forgot me, but I don’t forget them 🥲 It’s all love ❤️😂’.

It shows how the 25-year-old is ensuring this remains in good humour but has since shared another update on this saga.

Sharing a message from Chris Morgan, head of performance physical therapies, he and Paul Small, masseur, posed alongside a giant red bull and said to our defender: ‘We’d never forget you mate’.

It’s great to see the unity between the whole club as they share a joke and ensure that our centre back feels very much loved at Anfield.

Ibou Konate had the last laugh with a victory against his former club

With a string of impressive performances for Arne Slot’s side, it’s safe to say none of this has distracted our man from his on-field duties.

We all know how much of a character he is and long may he continue to entertain us on and off the field.

You can view the message to Konate via his Instagram stories:

