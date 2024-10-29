Ruben Amorim to Man Utd ‘imminent’; Arne Slot will now worry about ideal Liverpool January transfer

(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim could prevent Liverpool from signing reported transfer target Goncalo Inacio.

The 39-year-old Primeira Liga coach’s potential move to Manchester now looks all but done.

Ben Jacobs reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the switch to Old Trafford is ‘imminent’ after having verbally agreed to replace Erik ten Hag.

Footage from Sporting Lisbon’s Taca da Liga clash with Nacional – with fans appearing to wave goodbye to their beloved manager, courtesy of Fabrizio Roman on X – would certainly indicate that one outcome is inevitable.

Should the former Braga boss agree to the mid-2024/25 season switch, he would become United’s 10th new boss (including caretakers and interim coaches) since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the role in 2013.

That’s far from being a great look for the Premier League giant!

From Ruben Amorim links to Arne Slot appointment at Liverpool

The Sporting CP boss was once tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer, though found himself pipped to the post by Feneyoord’s Arne Slot.

There can be no complaints over how things have transpired since, even if there was a surprising lack of Liverpool transfers in the summer.

The Merseysiders sole defeat of the 2024/25 came against Nottingham Forest in mid-September. The title challengers have since fallen to second place in the Premier League after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Liverpool transfer news amid Ruben Amorim to Man Utd manager links

Portuguese outlet JN notes that Goncalo Inacio was among the names he identified as potential Liverpool signings.

With the Red Devils looking to seal a move, there’s every possibility our league rivals may hijack a move.

Manchester United did, admittedly, bring one highly-talented young centre-half to Manchester in Leny Yoro in the summer. However, the Sporting CP boss’ preference for a back-three could see him push for further defensive reinforcements.

Why didn’t Liverpool sign Goncalo Inacio in the summer?

The No.25 being part of a back three may have been a key reason behind Liverpool’s lack of movement here.

The demands, for one, are certainly very different on a centre-half compared to a traditional back four.

Goncalo Inacio does, of course, stand out as a left-sided centre-back in the metrics. The Portuguese international ranks in the 90th and 99th percentiles for pass completion and number of progressive passes played, according to FBref. The kind of numbers that would surely appeal to Arne Slot’s more possession-focused brand of football.

If we’re looking for an out-and-out Virgil van Dijk successor, however, there are some notable concerns. Perhaps chief amongst them is the comparative lack of an aerial presence. Inacio has secured an average aerial duel win rate of 56.9% compared to our No.4’s 75.8%.

Whether Liverpool look to revive this transfer rumour in January and potentially compete with Manchester United, however, remains to be seen.