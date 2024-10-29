The three words Van Dijk said to young Liverpool mascot before Arsenal clash will warm hearts

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Virgil van Dijk is a leader for Liverpool on and off the pitch and one of his many duties is leading the team out on a match day, alongside a lucky mascot for the game.

That was again the case ahead of facing Arsenal and cameras captured what our No.4 said to the youngster in the tunnel before kick-off.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube channel, you can hear the 33-year-old said: “Hello young man” and produced a beaming smile to the supporter he met.

It was a real touch of class from a man who is the epitome of that word when it comes to football, with us being the lucky fans who get to call him our player.

It was a leader’s performance on the pitch too, with the captain of his nation scoring our first equaliser on the day with what was a bullet header.

With the Dutchman commenting on the perceived ‘injury crisis’ of Mikel Arteta’s team after the game, it was clear that he didn’t agree with the narrative that surrounded the match.

This ability to be a crucial player in both attack and defence, be a calming and welcoming influence to his teammates and young fans and then be able to face the media and rubbish nonsense stories – all further demonstrate why we have the perfect man for the job.

Long may his reign as our skipper last, as soon as we get this new contract sorted!

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments (from 4:10) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

