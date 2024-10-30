(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Many people on social media have been discussing their EAFC Ultimate Team. For those who don’t know, this is a game mode on EA Sports FC which allows players to create their own fantasy football team by using a mix of real-life players from various leagues around the world.

While many of the teams we’ve seen are quite interesting – using Paul Mullin and Robert Lewandowski in the same lineup is a particular trend we can’t help chuckling at – it’s sad to see that every team being built is fundamentally wrong. That is to say, if you’re going to build an ultimate fantasy football team, surely it can only include Liverpool players?

Games all have ideal strategies. People find them, and people find them faster than ever. This is never more true than for the most popular video games on the market, EAFC being one of them. Not all games fall under the banner of finding and developing new strategies to truly beat the game (and the person you’re playing online).

For instance, online casino games you’ll find on 32Red are an interesting case: predominantly, luck plays a key role in casino games, but the players have been using decades of theory and experience to develop strategies that reduce the variance and harness the margins to get the players closer to the results they want.

For EAFC, the game is entirely different. While variance and luck plays a role, strategies and skill are also crucial in creating a clear gap between one player and another. A player’s ultimate team needs to be good, so get those Liverpool players in!

Okay, okay, we’re a little biased, we get that, but the point still stands that there are so many LFC players who merit inclusion in your ultimate football team. With this in mind, we’ve put forward a case as to who are the absolute must-haves from Anfield to build a team which would consistently lift trophies.

Four Liverpool Players You Need in Your EAFC Ultimate Team

Mo Salah

Mo Salah is still at the peak of his powers. With an extraordinary goal tally to his name, and an average of 2.4 shots on target per match, he’s one of the best players not only at Liverpool, but also in the world. Surely you would want someone like that in your EAFC ultimate team? If not, why not?!

Virgil van Dijk

Football isn’t all about attack, of course. Sometimes a game can be won and lost on the defence, which is why you need someone like Virgil van Dijk to build up the battlements.

While he might not be as popular a choice for bettors as Salah, he’s still a rock-solid centre-back, standing out with his aerial ability, tackling prowess and incredible leadership. He’s crucial for any defensive setup and can help your ultimate football team maintain clean sheets.

Andy Robertson

Elsewhere in defence, Robertson is known for his amazing pace and skilful crossing ability, and the best thing about him is that he can support both defensively and in attack, making overlapping runs to provide width on the left flank.

It doesn’t matter if your team is struggling to get on the front foot. As soon as you get even just a slither of an opportunity, you can ensure that the Scot is there and the ground can be taken. For those unaware, his pace stats sit at an impressive 80 on EAFC24, with his passing stats going as far as 82 – 82 for vision, 87 for crossing, 82 for short passing, and 76 for long passing.

Alisson Becker

Another player who often makes an appearance in the bookies’ lists is Alisson, perhaps the most revered goalkeeper in the Premier League. He’s crucial for Liverpool, so there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be a key player for your EAFC ultimate team as well.

He may have recently picked up an injury which has sidelined him in real life, but he could still be fit and ready for action in the virtual world!

Conclusion

These are just four Liverpool players who really should be in your ultimate team, so before you go online to reveal who you’re aiming for, make sure you give them a look and think carefully about whether you want to come across as an expert or an amateur. That’s a joke of course. Or is it…?