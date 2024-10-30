Arne Slot has done something for Liverpool in first 45 against Brighton he’s never done before

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arne Slot may still be a new head coach for Liverpool but we are getting used to how he likes to see his teams play and what we can expect from them but it’s been a little different against Brighton.

With it being a Carabao Cup clash, it was no surprise to see wholesale changes but it was a little unusual with how Arne Slot set his team up on the pitch.

In what seemed close to a traditional 4-4-2, we had Cody Gakpo on the left wing, Luis Diaz on the right and then Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton were our midfield duo.

That meant that ahead of them was Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones who both shared a hybrid role between midfield and attack, changing between playing alongside, behind and in front of each other.

It’s an indication of the weight of the loss of Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Jayden Danns, as we haven’t got many other options.

Arne Slot has tinkered with his formation against Brighton

Given the lack of real goal threat, we’re probably not going to be seeing this repeated too often but it’s certainly an interesting experiment to have seen.

After making a big decision with his goalkeepers too, we can see that the boss isn’t afraid to mix things up for the domestic cup game.

Once we see our four injured players return though, normality will likely return rather swiftly.

You can view Liverpool’s formation via SofaScore:

