Slot names Liverpool player who ‘deserves to play’ against Brighton after ‘showing up for the team’

Arne Slot is still getting to know his Liverpool players but it seems that he’s been impressed enough with one player to almost feel bad about a lack of game time for them.

Speaking with the press before our Carabao Cup game with Brighton, the boss discussed Wataru Endo:

“I really liked him against West Ham and what I admire about him, what I respect about him, is his personality because two times he had to come in five minutes before the end and in my managerial career I sometimes have seen that players who, if they come in five minutes before the end, they come in with a face like this and play like that.

“But every time when we need him – even if it’s for five minutes – he shows up for the team, for his teammates and for himself. Also for that reason he deserves to play tomorrow.”

It seems like our No.3 is back to where he was at this stage last season, having to prove people wrong and only being given glimpses of opportunities off the bench or in cup competitions.

We saw last year though that his performances were often very impressive and whether it be because of his form or others’ fitness, we will need to call upon the midfielder again in the coming weeks and months.

As much as Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation, the captain of Japan is perhaps the man with the most experience in defensive midfield and so he is a very valuable member of the squad.

It seems very likely then that the 31-year-old will be starting at the American Express Stadium, as a reward for his hard work on and off the pitch.

Wataru Endo isn’t the only selection headache for Arne Slot

It’s not the only selection dilemma for our head coach either, as he also has to decide whether he plays Caoimhin Kelleher or Vitezslav Jaros in goal too.

Add on the five-man injury issue we’re currently experiencing, it’ll be interesting to see how the Dutchman juggles game time for those who deserve it, resting key players and keeping a competitive side so that we can continue the defence of our trophy.

