Slot names Liverpool player who ‘deserves to play’ against Brighton after ‘showing up for the team’

Arne Slot is still getting to know his Liverpool players but it seems that he’s been impressed enough with one player to almost feel bad about a lack of game time for them.
Speaking with the press before our Carabao Cup game with Brighton, the boss discussed Wataru Endo:
“I really liked him against West Ham and what I admire about him, what I respect about him, is his personality because two times he had to come in five minutes before the end and in my managerial career I sometimes have seen that players who, if they come in five minutes before the end, they come in with a face like this and play like that.
“But every time when we need him – even if it’s for five minutes – he shows up for the team, for his teammates and for himself. Also for that reason he deserves to play tomorrow.”
It seems like our No.3 is back to where he was at this stage last season, having to prove people wrong and only being given glimpses of opportunities off the bench or in cup competitions.
We saw last year though that his performances were often very impressive and whether it be because of his form or others’ fitness, we will need to call upon the midfielder again in the coming weeks and months.
As much as Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation, the captain of Japan is perhaps the man with the most experience in defensive midfield and so he is a very valuable member of the squad.
It seems very likely then that the 31-year-old will be starting at the American Express Stadium, as a reward for his hard work on and off the pitch.
Wataru Endo isn’t the only selection headache for Arne Slot
It’s not the only selection dilemma for our head coach either, as he also has to decide whether he plays Caoimhin Kelleher or Vitezslav Jaros in goal too.
Add on the five-man injury issue we’re currently experiencing, it’ll be interesting to see how the Dutchman juggles game time for those who deserve it, resting key players and keeping a competitive side so that we can continue the defence of our trophy.
You can watch Slot’s comments on Endo (from 5:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:
For all the talk about how good Keller is as a #2 at LFC – he has a GLARING FLAW…he is always rooted to the line and very hesitant to come out (in that respect he reminds me a lot of (Matthew Ryan) and that is not a compliment….furtermore the headed goal by Merino and earlier dead ball placements into the goal box/point to a glaring coaching error with these types of kicks – if you are going to have such a big gap between the high line defenders and the goalkeeper (especially with a keeper that is crapping himself to make the decision to come out) – Kelleher needs to watch Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez – he does not procrastinate about this if he smells the danger he is out trying to take control and nullify)…I believe this high line is making it easier not harder for the attacking team to score – I would tell the defenders to have no more than say four feet between the themselves and the goal keeper – this I believe will make it harder for all this BS that Arsenal set up by being in between the lines and coming back on side!!!