Cody Gakpo on which Liverpool player is ‘so funny, sometimes I cry’

Liverpool have a dressing room that is full of big characters and when Cody Gakpo was tasked with naming the biggest windup merchant within the squad, there were plenty of names to pick from.

Speaking with Pro:Direct Soccer, the Dutchman explained his answer of Andy Robertson: “He’s so funny… just the way he makes the jokes is different level for me, you know.

“Sometimes I cry you know, from laughing.”

From the brief glimpses we get of how the players act away from the spotlight, it’s always very clear to see what type of personality our left back is.

You can always hear his shouting and laughing, with his presence in the leadership group showing how he can mix silly and serious too.

Andy Robertson is a huge character in the dressing room

Virgil van Dijk also named our No.26 as the man who gets everyone pumped for a game, further illustrating how well respected our full back is by his teammates.

Opposition players aren’t safe from the wicked tongue of the 30-year-old, something Bernardo Silva learned during the most recent international break.

With so many leaders within the dressing room, we can be safe in the knowledge that all the positive standards that were left by the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson and James Milner – will live on.

This in turn will then be passed onto the younger players like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones who can keep this positive spirit alive within the club for hopefully many years to come.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments on Robertson via Pro:Direct Soccer on YouTube:

