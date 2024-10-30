Gakpo makes it eight in eight with another moment of Carabao Cup magic

Pictures via Sky Sports

Cody Gakpo has done it again and made it an unprecedented eight goals in as many Carabao Cup games and his fine form in front of goal continued against Brighton.

After what was a rather forgettable first 45 minutes, the main headlines were centred around the new formation that Arne Slot deployed at the AMEX Stadium but our No.18 quickly ensured that all eyes were on him.

After expertly opening the scoring at the start of the half, it took less than 20 more minutes for the 25-year-old to double his account for the evening and it was another trademark situation and finish.

The Dutchman impressively drove into the opposition box and ignored the supporting run of Curtis Jones, instead deciding to get his head down and unleash a cannon of an effort at Jason Steele’s net.

It was no surprise to then see the ball hit the back of the net and ensure a fine run of form in front of goal continued for our forward.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Cody Gakpo really loves scoring in the Carabao Cup!

Given the injuries to the likes of Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Jayden Danns, it’s likely our head coach would have wanted to mix his forward line up a little more on the south coast.

Instead, the 46-year-old was forced into handing more minutes to his options that already have plenty of minutes in their legs from the past week of football.

Watching the performance of the Holland international though, you can’t complain too much after the forward made the most of what is rapidly becoming his competition.

You can view Gakpo’s second goal via @SkyFootball on X:

What a night it was for our Cody 🤩 #LFC pic.twitter.com/i49m3tvXpk — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 30, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence