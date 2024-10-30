Cody Gakpo showcases his elite mindset with post-Brighton double comments

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo was the hero for Liverpool, as he so often is in the Carabao Cup, and is a major reason why Liverpool will travel to Southampton for the quarter final of the competition.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman was asked for his thoughts on a south coast double and said: ‘I think two good goals, but I think maybe it should have been more or get an assist as well.

‘But at the end, very happy with the goals as well.’

This is a real insight into the elite mindset that the 25-year-old clearly possesses as, after a performance where he will grab all the headlines, there is clearly still a burning desire for further improvement.

Arne Slot will be delighted to hear this and it’s hard to think he didn’t stoke this fire further by removing the forward whilst he was hoping to secure a hat trick.

Cody Gakpo is always looking for more in his game

The former PSV man’s first and second goals both showcased his talents from the left wing and that is credit to his new boss sticking by this positional decision.

Whilst Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa remain out injured, there will be plenty of minutes on offer to our No.18 and performances like this at the American Express Stadium will only improve his chances of further game time.

Let’s hope that this cup form can be carried into the Premier League and Champions League, with this desire for more goals and assists being realised for the player.

