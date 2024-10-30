Gakpo on ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool teammate who impresses with one key skill in training

Pictures via Pro:Direct Soccer

Cody Gakpo is just one of a multitude of stars within the Liverpool dressing room but his most recent comments show a huge amount of respect for one teammate.

Speaking with Pro:Direct Soccer, our forward was asked to name the player with the hardest shot and he was quick to credit Dominik Szoboszlai with this accolade.

Explaining the decision, the Dutchman simply said: “His shot is unbelievable” and we’ve already been lucky enough to witness this on several occasions.

With just one goal that came against AC Milan so far this season, our No.8 will be hoping that it’s not too long before we see a thunderbolt from his boot hit the back of the net.

Szoboszlai will be looking to show off his shooting prowess again soon

Receiving criticism from Stephen Warnock for a ‘cowardly’ challenge against Arsenal, the captain of Hungary is still waiting to hit his best form this season.

One goal and two assists in 12 appearances is certainly not the numbers that Arne Slot was hoping for from the 24-year-old but there’s still plenty of time for this to be corrected.

With the belief of his teammates, we can see that the midfielder is not only a well liked player within the dressing room but a well respected one too and that should bolster his confidence.

Let’s hope this all leads to improved performances on the pitch, in the coming weeks and months.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments on Szoboszlai via Pro:Direct Soccer on YouTube:

