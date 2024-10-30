Cody Gakpo unleashes trademark cup beauty to open Brighton scoring

Pictures via Sky Sports

Liverpool have enjoyed the Carabao Cup in recent years but it’s hard to think of many players who have a better relationship with it than Cody Gakpo.

That’s because the Dutchman scored his seventh goal in the competition, in just eight matches, after he once again found the back of the net against Brighton.

The move started with Andy Robertson winning a header and the ball fell to the feet of Tyler Morton whose first-time lofted through ball to our No.18 was nothing short of perfection.

The 25-year-old found himself in a trademark position on the left wing and then cut inside his defender before blasting a great effort at goal, one that flew into the back of the net.

Cody Gakpo loves scoring in the Carabao Cup

After praising Dominik Szoboszlai for his shooting before the game, it’s perhaps time the Hungarian repays the accolade after this finish.

In what was an unusual look for the Reds in the first 45 minutes, this was the perfect way to start the second half and was an indication of why so much faith has been placed on the former PSV captain.

By ensuring he plays on the left wing, we will continue to see more moments like this from a much-loved player who continues to prove his worth in this competition.

