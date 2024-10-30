Cole Palmer makes telling statement about Liverpool player that will raise eyebrows

Pictures via Chelsea FC

Cole Palmer is one of the most talented players in the Premier League and that means comments he makes about other players will likely attract attention, especially if they play for Liverpool.

In a quick fire question and answer session, the England international was asked a host of questions with one being: “Who’s the toughest opponent you have faced?”

The immediate answer from the 22-year-old was: “Van Dijk” and we’re certainly not going to be arguing with the statement.

In five appearances (four starts) against the Reds, the former Manchester City player has never managed to score a goal and our captain has played in four of those matches (via LFC History) – illustrating the importance of his presence.

Van Dijk has always made Cole Palmer struggle in Liverpool games

His most recent trip to Anfield ended in a Curtis Jones masterclass, with Enzo Marseca’s man being subject to the attacking and defensive prowess of the Scouser on numerous occasions.

It does seem though that there’s a bit of a soft spot for our club that is building from the Manchester-born midfielder, as he named an ex-Red as the man he’d want to take a penalty to save his life too.

We can all be safe in the knowledge though that our skipper is as feared by opponents as he is loved by our supporters and long may his Merseyside stay last.

You can watch Palmer's comments on Van Dijk via chelseafc on Instagram:

