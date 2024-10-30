‘Been told…’ – Sky reporter shares news of ‘agreement’ regarding ‘top striker’ who Liverpool want

Image via Sky Sports News

Liverpool are believed to be among four top Premier League clubs who are ‘specifically interested’ in a ‘top striker’ who’s had a phenomenal start to this season.

The Reds were reported to have ‘made checks‘ on Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window, with the Sporting Lisbon marksman having been in high demand after a whopping 43-goal haul last term.

Liverpool ‘specifically interested’ in Gyokeres

On Tuesday, Florian Plettenberg took to X with an update on the sharp-shooting Swede, who could seemingly be available for a fee in the region of £50m-£58m if such an amount is offered.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter posted: “Been told despite a release clause set at €100m, there is an agreement that Viktor Gyökeres can leave Sporting CP next summer for €60-70m.

“A move in the winter is currently not planned. A transfer in the summer is very likely. In England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are specifically interested in the 26 y/o. All of the teams are informed about the transfer agreement. 18 goals and 7 assists this season yet. Top striker.”

Gyokeres interest stepped up amid Liverpool injury woes

Gyokeres is swiftly proving that last season was no fluke, having struck 18 goals in as many matches for Sporting Lisbon and Sweden since the start of the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

Even allowing for the Portuguese top flight being of a less taxing standard than the Premier League, a return of 12 goals in nine matches in the division is astounding, and one of those came in a statement win over Porto (Transfermarkt).

There have been calls from some Liverpool fans on social media to invest in a centre-forward next year following the latest setback to Diogo Jota, who’s now set to be sidelined until after the November international break with an injury that he picked up in the recent win over Chelsea (The Independent).

The simultaneous absence of Federico Chiesa, whose first two months at Anfield have been dogged by fitness problems, has left Arne Slot somewhat depleted for attacking options, so it comes as no great surprise that the club are seemingly keen on strengthening that part of the squad.

Ruben Amorim’s impending move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United could throw a spanner in the works for LFC in their pursuit of Gyokeres (just as it might with Goncalo Inacio), so it may require a particularly convincing sales pitch from Richard Hughes to snap up the prolific 26-year-old.

It seems very likely that the Swede will make a big-money transfer in 2025 – will it be to Liverpool?