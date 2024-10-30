Jarell Quansah sums up Liverpool’s mentality with five-word statement ahead of Brighton clash

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah has captured the elite mindset with the Liverpool squad as they prepare to face Brighton in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The Reds lifted the trophy last season as the first leg of what, at the time, was shaping up to be a potential quadruple in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign at Anfield. However, it ended up being their only piece of silverware as they ultimately fell away in every other competition.

Despite the quest for an unprecedented accomplishment falling short as the fixture load caught up with an injury-hit squad, the defender is adamant that he and his teammates are striving to win the lot this time around.

Quansah signals Liverpool’s intentions

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash against Brighton, Quansah told liverpoolfc.com with a firm declaration of intent: “We go for every trophy.”

The 21-year-old added: “It was the same last season. Although we fell short, it gives us even more fire in our bellies to keep going and keep pushing. The Carabao Cup is the first one we can win, so I think that’ll be the ideal start for us.”

Liverpool have been there before

While many Liverpool fans would probably view the Carabao Cup as the least ‘important’ of the four competitions in which we’re involved this season, it nonetheless offers a route to early silverware given its scheduling within the calendar, as Quansah points out.

Reds supporters celebrated wildly when we beat Chelsea in two of the last three finals of the tournament, and it represents a genuine opportunity for Arne Slot to win a trophy just nine months into his tenure as our head coach.

LFC are no strangers to battling on multiple fronts going into the spring months, having done so last term and gone the distance in the Premier League and every knockout competition during a memorable 2021/22.

The obvious flip side of prolonged involvement in every tournament is that it can be tough for the players to keep performing to their strongest level at the business end of the season, especially if squad depth is already tested by several injuries.

However, having had a taste of winning silverware at Wembley a few months ago, Quansah is understandably hungry for more, and his statement of intent offers a glimpse into the elite mindset which exists at Liverpool right now.