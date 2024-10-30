Kostas Tsimikas makes his feelings clear about three Liverpool teammates in sombre statement

Image via Sky Sports

Kostas Tsimikas has spoken out about the ongoing uncertainty over the future of multiple Liverpool teammates who’ve already been the subject of much speculation.

The crucial trio of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are now just over eight months away from becoming free agents unless they resolve their respective contract situations at Anfield in the meantime.

As it stands, prospective suitors will be free to approach those three players over a potential pre-contract deal from the beginning of January, leaving a tight window for the club to secure their services beyond next summer.

Tsimikas says crucial trio would be missed

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tsimikas conceded that it’ll be up to Trent, Salah and Van Dijk individually as to whether or not they want to stay on at Liverpool, and the left-back said that the trio would be badly missed if they were to depart.

The 28-year-old stated: “It’s up to them what they will do. For sure, the guys who leave, we’ll miss them a lot because all of them are here for many years.

“They know what they want from the future, but their thinking is always to enjoy every moment here. I think that’s the most important thing for them, and you don’t know what the future will bring.”

We’d all be gutted if they were to leave Liverpool

Tsimikas’ comments won’t be easy for Liverpool fans to digest, with the Greek Scouser making it clear that he’d be gutted if any or all of Trent, Salah and Van Dijk were to leave the club next year, having been a teammate of each of them for more than four years now.

His words also suggest that he’s not too sure if those players will remain on Merseyside, but hopefully that’s just a case of him taking a diplomatic stance of not wanting to speak out of turn, should negotiations be ongoing in the background.

All three remain crucial performers for the Reds this season, with the Egyptian being our top scorer with eight goals in all competitions, the captain winning more aerial duels than anyone else in the squad, and the right-back making the joint-most tackles per game of any player at Anfield so far in the current campaign.

Tsimikas will be far from alone in feeling sick to the stomach if that crucial trio are no longer at Liverpool by the end of next summer.