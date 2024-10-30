What Jaros did in the 50th minute against Brighton will have Liverpool fans gobsmacked

Pictures via DAZN

For a man who was handed his first start for Liverpool, you couldn’t see any nerves in the performance of Vitezslav Jaros who enjoyed a solid performance against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

The 23-year-old has been a benefactor of Adrian’s summer departure, Alisson Becker’s hamstring injury and the decision to rest Caoimhin Kelleher – making his chance to impress even more impressive.

Arne Slot admitted he had a selection dilemma when it came to which goalkeeper would guard his goal but it was a massive vote of confidence for the Czechia international to be asked to play.

This opportunity was grasped by the former Sturm Graz loanee and that was on show with one save that occurred early in the second half from the head of Simon Adingra.

With his weight and momentum going in the opposite direction to the ball, the incredible athleticism and reflexes of the stopper was amazing to see.

Vitezslav Jaros took the opportunity that was handed to him

Seeing as it came a matter of moments after Cody Gakpo had opened the scoring, it made it feel even more important and then with the scoreline ending 3-2 – it was a vital stop.

This season may not hold many more opportunities for a young stopper who has been a Red since 2017, yet he’s shown that we can rely on him when called upon.

One thing that is for sure is that we are well stacked in the goalkeeper department that is soon to be joined by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

You can watch Jaros’ save courtesy of DAZN (via @shiheb_lfc on X):

JAROS WHAT A SAVE pic.twitter.com/fpqRIGPdec — Chiheb (@shiheb_lfc) October 30, 2024

