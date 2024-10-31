(Video) Liverpool fans will be in stitches at commentator’s unique reaction to Luis Diaz goal

Image via @n1996391 on X

Luis Diaz netted his sixth goal of the season towards the end of Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Brighton on Wednesday night, with his late strike ultimately proving to be his team’s winner.

The Colombian took possession after a botched clearance from Joel Veltman in the Seagulls’ penalty area and turned away brilliantly to evade the close attention of Mats Wieffer, before producing some neat footwork and then firing past Jason Steele on the near post.

It was a finely executed finish from the 27-year-old for his first goal since his double against Bournemouth last month, and it elicited a unique reaction from one Spanish-speaking commentator who was calling the match.

The man with the microphone reacted to Diaz’s strike by singing the name of our number 7 followed by multiple choruses of ‘gol de Liverpool’.

The vocal quality mightn’t quite win him a recording contract, but for entertainment value and sheer enthusiasm it was undoubtedly a 10 out of 10!

A welcome goal for Diaz

In a wider context, Diaz will have greatly welcomed his goal last night, having not found the net in six games before he struck against Brighton.

The Colombian’s freewheeling start to the season had dried up somewhat until his goal at the Amex Stadium, and having watched Cody Gakpo score twice against the Seagulls, he may have been privately fearful of losing his place to the Dutchman in Arne Slot’s preferred starting XI.

The 27-year-old lined out in an unfamiliar role on the right flank on Wednesday but it certainly didn’t knock him out of his stride as he completed 90% of his passes, won five duels, completed two dribbles and executed one key pass against Fabian Hurzeler’s side, in addition to finding the net (Sofascore).

Hopefully his goal last night will propel Diaz into another fruitful run of form akin to that with which he started the campaign.

You can view the hilarious commentary for Diaz’s goal below, via @n1996391 on X (formerly Twitter):