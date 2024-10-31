Liverpool fans show off new Chiesa chant on coach journey to Brighton

Pictures via @ChloeBloxam on X

Federico Chiesa may have only been at Liverpool for a brief amount of time with an even more fleeting experience on the pitch too but he’s done enough for some supporters to start singing his name.

On a coach journey to Brighton, Redmen TV’s Chloe Bloxam uploaded a video of the new song that could be heard on the trip to the south coast.

To the tune of ‘Sway’ by Michael Buble, the travelling Kop were singing: “I can hear them cry in Italy, Federico’s here to win, one chat with Arne Slot and he said sound, f**k off Juve I’m a Kopite now”

It’s a tune that certainly doesn’t befit the career of the player in question but the important thing to add to the end of that sentence is – yet.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Federico Chiesa hasn’t had the chance to shine for Liverpool

With Arne Slot confirming in his most recent press conference that there’s no comeback date set for the Italian, it looks like the wait for a return to action goes on.

With one start, two appearances off the bench and an assist to his name, we’ve already seen some glimpses of what the 27-year-old has to offer.

However, with lingering injury concerns already present and something that was widely discussed when the deal with Juventus was agreed – it’s hard not to be a little concerned of how much football we’ll see from our No.14.

We’re not quite at Arthur Melo levels of absence and let’s hope it’s not long before the forward is back on the pitch on a regular basis.

You can view the Chiesa chant via @ChloeBloxam on X:

Fuck off Juve, I’m a Kopite now🇮🇹🔴 pic.twitter.com/ADnuHcGxSC — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) October 30, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence