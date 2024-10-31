Liverpool could land Barcelona starlet for £67m; Xavi called him the ‘whole package’ – report

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are in the mix to potentially sign a Barcelona starlet who’s earned some lofty praise from one of the club’s all-time greats.

Having revamped their midfield with four additions in summer 2023, the Reds haven’t made any further recruitment in that area of the pitch since then, although there was a public and ultimately doomed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi prior to the start of this season.

While the Real Sociedad star proved unattainable, Richard Hughes could look elsewhere in LaLiga for a prospective arrival in the middle of the park.

Liverpool set their sights on Fermin Lopez

Fichajes reported that Liverpool are among three clubs with their sights set on Fermin Lopez, who’s also wanted by Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Although the 21-year-old’s current contract runs to 2027, Barcelona might be tempted to cash in if any prospective suitors table an offer of €80m (£66.9m) or more next year.

The report describes the young Spaniard as a possible playmaking additon to complement Dominik Szoboszlai, with FBref highlighting the Hungarian as a stylistically similar player.

Lopez looks like an exciting talent

In pre-season ahead of 2023/24, then-Barcelona coach Xavi hailed Lopez as a ‘talented footballer’ who’s ‘full of personality’ and offers a ‘whole package’ of attributes (The Athletic). Coming from one of the best players in the greatest team in the Catalan club’s history, that’s quite an endorsement of the youngster’s abilities.

The 21-year-old plays primarily as a central midfielder but can also be deployed in a number 10 role or as a left winger. While he’s yet to score in the current campaign, he racked up a more than respectable tally of 11 goals in 42 appearances last term (Transfermarkt).

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for non-penalty goals, non-penalty xG and shots per 90 minutes, as well as the top 2% for touches in the opposiiton penalty area.

Those figures indicate that Lopez is an enterprising playmaker who loves to get forward and carry a genuine attacking threat, and he’s also been noted for his powerful shooting and his pinpoint passing (Sport).

We’d take these initial reports with a pinch of salt until they’re corroborated by trusted sources closer to Merseyside, but the Barcelona youngster definitely strikes us as a hugely exciting prospect who could be a vibrant presence in Arne Slot’s team if Liverpool were to lure him from Catalonia.