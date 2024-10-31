Liverpool fans will love what Ibou Konate has as his lock screen

Picture via @SamueILFC on X

Ibou Konate has been a vital player for Arne Slot so far in this season and it’s not hard to love the defender but we’ve been given yet another reason to do so.

Images taken before our game with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup showed the players walking into the stadium and our defender was alongside fellow sub Dominik Szoboszlai.

What this allowed though was an opportunity to see what the Frenchman has as his lock screen and if you look closely, you can see a picture of Anfield.

With half the screen covered it’s unclear whether it’s a picture with family, a picture of the big man in action or just our stadium in all its glory.

What it does show though is that the 25-year-old is very happy with his current surroundings and doesn’t seem like a man plotting an exit any time soon.

Ibou Konate has had a great season so far for Liverpool

Our No.5 hasn’t been shy on what’s happening on his phone either, with messages to club staff being shared on his Instagram account.

However, this time it didn’t seem like a deliberate act but one that did reveal a lot about how much he loves the club.

After being credited for his recent availability, the centre back probably enjoyed the rest against the Seagulls even though he came onto the pitch in the late stages.

Let’s hope we can continue to see his broad smile as it’s normally an indication that things are going well!

You can view the picture of Konate via @SamueILFC on X:

