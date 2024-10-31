Liverpool scouts tracking Dutch wonderkid as potential long-term successor to Anfield stalwart

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on a highly-rated prospect from Netherlands as part of boardroom plans to revamp one area of Arne Slot’s squad.

The head coach already has a healthy Anfield contingent from his homeland in Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, and the Reds might be seeking to add a further Dutch flavour to their playing pick in 2025.

Liverpool scouts watching Jorrel Hato

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, Merseyside scouts have been watching Ajax defender Jorrel Hato in action for Ajax throughout the season so far, with the 18-year-old also admired by Arsenal.

He’s not the only left-back on Liverpool’s radar at the moment, with Premier League duo Rayan Ait-Nouri and Milos Kerkez having also been tracked, with the Wolves maestro believed to be LFC’s preferred target.

Anfield recruitment chiefs are believed to be making plans to bolster that particular position in Slot’s squad, with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas currently the two senior options available to the 46-year-old.

Hato has already shown a wide range of qualities

Despite his youth, Hato already has plenty of first-team experience at Ajax, having made 78 appearances for the Amsterdam giants. Incredibly, he was only five years old when current teammate Jordan Henderson signed for Liverpool back in 2011.

He’s put his attacking abilities to very good use so far this season, with three goals and three assists in just 17 games for Francesco Farioli’s side.

He also combines a deft passing ability with an impressive physicality, ranking among the top 1% and top 9% respectively for pass completion and aerial duel success among positional peers in Europe over the past year (FBref).

Although Robertson has faced criticism for some of his recent performances, it’d still be premature to write him off as yesterday’s man. He’s still only 30 and is an important leader in the Liverpool squad.

The time will come when he needs to be replaced, but that moment isn’t on the horizon just yet. However, in terms of eventual succession planning, Hato appears to be a well-rounded option to consider as the Reds’ next long-term left-back.