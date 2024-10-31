Tsimikas’ two-word reply to Cody Gakpo’s Instagram post summed up how every Liverpool fan felt

(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Kostas Tsimikas was among the queue of Liverpool players lining up to laud Cody Gakpo after the latter’s brace in the 3-2 win over Brighton on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring just after half-time with a rocket of a shot which gave Jason Steele no chance, and he later doubled his personal tally and his team’s lead in the 63rd minute to make it four goals in two Carabao Cup matches already this season.

The Netherlands forward took to social media after the match to give thanks to a higher power, posting a few images from the game on Instagram along with the caption: ‘When 𝗚𝗼𝗱 has a plan for you, no one can stop it’.

Tsimikas was among a number of Gakpo’s Liverpool teammates to show their appreciation in the replies to that post, with the Greek defender summing up the feelings of every Reds supporter by saying to our number 18: ‘Thank you’.

Can Gakpo transfer Carabao Cup form to other competitions?

It attest to the strength that Arne Slot has in attack that the Dutch winger has started only two matches in the Premier League so far this season, with Luis Diaz often preferred on the left flank.

Gakpo has nonetheless appeared in each of Liverpool’s 14 matches under the new boss, with all four of his goals coming in the Carabao Cup (Transfermarkt).

Despite that statistical anomaly, he’s looked sharp and energetic on the wing in recent weeks, and it’d be near-impossible to drop him when we play Brighton again on Saturday – Tariq Lamptey certainly won’t want to come up against him any time soon!

The platform is certainly there for the 25-year-old to build upon that match-winning display at the Amex Stadium and make himself an automatic selection in Slot’s preferred XI for Premier League games.

You can view Gakpo’s post and the various replies below, via codymathesgakpo on Instagram: