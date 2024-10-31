‘People may scoff’ – Dwight Yorke calls for Man Utd to ‘poach’ one ‘nasty’ player from Liverpool

(Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Dwight Yorke has called on Manchester United to do something which hasn’t happened since 1938 – sign a player directly from Liverpool.

In the Premier League era, only two men have represented both of the northwestern arch-rivals (Paul Ince and Michael Owen), and neither of those was a direct transfer between the two most successful clubs in English football.

However, with the Old Trafford outfit on the cusp of hiring Ruben Amorim as their new manager – a few months on from the Sporting Lisbon boss being strongly linked with the Anfield job before Arne Slot’s appointment – the ex-Trinidad & Tobago striker has urged his former club to mark the coaching change with a statement signing.

Yorke makes shock transfer plea

Speaking to SafestCasinoSites, Yorke said: “If I could sign anyone to come in at number nine for Manchester United, then I would try and nick Darwin Nunez off Liverpool.

“I know people may scoff at that suggestion – he’s a little bit out of form, and people give him stick – but I’m convinced that there is a monster of a player in there that is waiting to come out. He’s got a presence; he’s got something nasty about him and I think he’s a real handful.

“Manchester United need a player who can act as that focal point and give them that presence on the pitch. They need someone with Darwin Nunez’s physical attributes. He’s somebody I would try to poach. If I’m looking for a number nine right now, I would take a chance with this guy.

“Ollie Watkins is a great striker, but I think United need someone with a bit more of a physical presence up top. I’m convinced that if you played him week-in, week-out, Darwin Nunez would start ripping up the Premier League.”

It just isn’t gonna happen

It’s safe to say that Liverpool fans would be incredulous if the club were to sell Nunez not just to any domestic rival, but particularly to United. It isn’t for nothing that, in the men’s game, there hasn’t been a direct transfer between the two clubs since Phil Chisnall came to Anfield all of 60 years ago.

Furthermore, considering how much the Uruguayan has taken the Reds to his heart – just look at how fervently he celebrates his teammates’ goals as well as his own – it seems utterly implausible that he’d leave LFC for their arch-rivals.

We can relate with Yorke’s assessment of the 25-year-old as a player, who indeed can be a ‘real handful’ for opposition defenders with his physicality and his tireless work rate, and the Red Devils don’t appear to have a centre-forward of that ilk right now.

However, Nunez going straight from Liverpool to Manchester United is the sort of transfer which’s only happen in a computer game such as Football Manager or EA Sports FC…and in case you’re wondering, the last player to make that particular move all the way back in 1938 was Allenby Chilton.