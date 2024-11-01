Arne Slot discusses Andy Robertson’s form amid unprecedented rotation

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Andy Robertson has been a stalwart of Liverpool’s team for many years but under Arne Slot there’s been more rotation of this position than we ever saw during Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

Speaking about his left back, the Dutchman said: “It definitely also has to do with Robbo missing pre-season, so that’s why we started rotating from the start a bit – because if a player didn’t have any pre-season there was no time to bring him towards the situation where he could play three games in a row.

“Because we tried to build up our players for that programme and for him that was difficult because he missed out on pre-season, where others were there.

“That’s his situation and I think it was good for him to play [against] Arsenal and now again the game against Brighton during the week, that makes sure that he’s getting into that rhythm of playing twice a week.”

If we speak about our former manager, he was also someone who spoke a lot about the importance of a full pre season in ensuring a player is ready to partake in the campaign once it begins.

The captain of Scotland suffered several injuries last season and made his joint fewest appearances in a single season for the Reds, illustrating his increasing fitness concerns.

This rotation then should stand the 30-year-old in good stead to be available for more of the campaign and thus we can use him when needed.

Andy Robertson’s minutes are being managed by Arne Slot

We all know how much of a personality the left back is off the field, with Cody Gakpo sharing how he cries with laughter around him, but he will always want to make an equally as important impact on the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk has also stated how our No.26 gets the whole team going before a match and this all speaks to his leadership qualities.

If we can manage his fitness and see the flying full back at full tilt, then this could prove to be a shrewd piece of business from the boss.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Robertson via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

