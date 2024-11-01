Arne Slot provides three-man injury update ahead of Brighton league clash

Pictures via Liverpool FC

In a week where Brighton will hopefully be sick of the sight of us, it’s all felt a little bit like deja-vu with Arne Slot providing another injury update on his squad.

Speaking with the media before the Premier League meeting, the Dutchman first spoke about Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota:

“I think I said it already a few times that it is always difficult to tell you exactly when they are ready because especially the last phase of the recovery can always be a few days extra or less.

“The fact is that they are not there before the international break and let’s see if they can join us after.”

Before then adding: “Chiesa is not back before the international break, but there is only a week to go. We are hoping he can do things again during the international break and that he can join us afterwards.”

That means the three men are not only out for this weekend’s match but also until late November, something that may not be a surprise but will still also come as a blow.

Arne Slot and Liverpool’s injury woes continue unnoticed

We saw the huge deal that Arsenal made about their ‘injury crisis’ before our match, something Virgil van Dijk was quick to laugh off, but we certainly have more than our fair share.

Before our last match with the Seagulls in the Carabao Cup, there was a similar update from the boss and it seems like we will be hearing plenty of repeats of this in the coming weeks.

With two of our forwards being absent, it puts more pressure on the current options to play more minutes – something that was clear with the presence of Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai as two false No.9s in our last match.

We may still have a strong team on paper but the longer it goes on, the harder it’s going to be due to a lack of available rotation.

With November being a tough month too, let’s hope this doesn’t impact our hopes of silverware success.

You can view Slot’s fitness update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

