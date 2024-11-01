Arne Slot explains Mac Allister’s Liverpool role amid success in different positions this season

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Alexis Mac Allister has been a very successful and versatile signing for Liverpool but often this versatility can lead to playing out of position, something Arne Slot has discussed.

Speaking before the league game with Brighton, the boss said: “He is a player that I would maybe play in all three positions in the midfield because he is so comfortable in all these three positions…

“I think he is now in the moment our midfielder that plays a bit in between.

“So, Ryan [Gravenberch] is almost always the deepest, Dom or Curtis are playing a bit higher and then he’s in between.”

There was much discussion made about Jurgen Klopp playing the Argentine as a defensive midfielder last season and now this role has been passed to Ryan Gravenberch – some shackles have been released.

Now our No.10 is excelling in a different role but it’s hard to know where he is at his very best.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Alexis Mac Allister’s versatility is both a blessing and a curse

In just one game against RB Leipzig we saw both how the World Cup winner can influence the game with skill in the attack, whilst also showcasing his defensive prowess by putting his body on the line for the Reds.

The former Seagull knows how important he is for our team and now it’s about finding a consistent position form where he can be most effective.

Let’s hope that Saturday’s game at Anfield can be yet another example of how good a player he is.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Mac Allister via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence